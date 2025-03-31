Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 7,963 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 303 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $183,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,785,088.64. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,020,342.61. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $122.92 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.30 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JAZZ. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

