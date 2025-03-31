Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,934 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of H&R Block worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.82. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

