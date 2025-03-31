Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,486 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Qorvo worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.50 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.54 and a 1-year high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 255.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.29.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.84.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

