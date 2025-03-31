Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.