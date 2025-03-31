Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,146 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 151,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,832,000 after purchasing an additional 146,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE AFG opened at $130.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.97 and a 12-month high of $150.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.03). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.00 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,717. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.