Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,354 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACMFree Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,864 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 79.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 26.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 204,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter worth $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

ACM stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.18. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

