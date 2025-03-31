Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 16,839 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,839 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileye Global by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 957,565 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth about $13,786,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $12,202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 932.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 566,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.24.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a PEG ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.29.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 186.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

