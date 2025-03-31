Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 213 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $223,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 508.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 946,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,911,000 after buying an additional 790,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $204,931.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,583.04. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $29,055.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

