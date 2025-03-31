Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 3,139 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,250,758.98. The trade was a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of REG opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

