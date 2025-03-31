Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 45,861 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,125,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,285,000 after buying an additional 324,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 234,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

View Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.33%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.