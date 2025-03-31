Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,910 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flex by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEX opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Flex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lay Koon Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $2,162,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,262.50. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 64,807 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $2,844,379.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 233,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,456.14. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

