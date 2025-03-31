Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 1.6 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $335.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.66. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

