Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 881 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wix.com Stock Down 4.3 %
Wix.com stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.13. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
