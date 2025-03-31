Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 881 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Stock Down 4.3 %

Wix.com stock opened at $166.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.13. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $247.11. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wix.com announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $249.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on WIX

Wix.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.