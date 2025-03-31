Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,888 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE:ZIM opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.19. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. This represents a $12.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 81.83%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

