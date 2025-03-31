monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in monday.com were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in monday.com by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,009,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in monday.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,144,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MNDY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.45.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $247.01 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $174.75 and a one year high of $342.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.99 and its 200-day moving average is $270.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.