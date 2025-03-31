MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,883,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.88% of MSA Safety worth $643,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in MSA Safety by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Shares of MSA opened at $148.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.00. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $200.61.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.