News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in News by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth $422,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in News by 381.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 152,864 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.59 on Monday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.34.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on News in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

