Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,921,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,005 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Old National Bancorp worth $736,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

