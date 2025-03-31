Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Olin worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Olin by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Olin by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Olin by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane purchased 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,435. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OLN opened at $24.55 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

