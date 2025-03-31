Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Chairman Sells $588,652.32 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $588,652.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,982. The trade was a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $113.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

