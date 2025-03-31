Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Omnicom Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC opened at $80.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.43. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMC

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.