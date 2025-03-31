OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $1,161,776.28 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 124,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,776.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,521.47. This represents a 40.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Performance

NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Get OppFi alerts:

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OppFi by 95.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on OPFI

OppFi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.