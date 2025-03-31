OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Sells $1,161,776.28 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 124,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $1,161,776.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,521.47. This represents a 40.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OppFi Stock Performance
NYSE:OPFI opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $821.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 1.63. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in OppFi by 95.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in OppFi during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OppFi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OppFi by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OPFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price objective on OppFi in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp downgraded OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
