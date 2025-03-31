Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of Payoneer Global worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at about $31,901,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,166,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,948 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,982,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 352.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 498,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 388,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Payoneer Global news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,974,548. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 96,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $970,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 741,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,402.36. This represents a 11.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.