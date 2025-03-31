Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 150,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,651,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,207,461.60. The trade was a 0.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $740,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.70 on Monday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at $190,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 736.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 217,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

