Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,322,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.76% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $723,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,068,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,289,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after acquiring an additional 492,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PECO. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.