Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Insider Sells C$89,397.00 in Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.19, for a total transaction of C$89,397.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 26th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 7,800 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total value of C$110,214.00.
  • On Monday, March 24th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$141,450.00.
  • On Friday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total value of C$153,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total value of C$42,780.00.

TSE:PNP opened at C$14.20 on Monday. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$15.43. The company has a market cap of C$133.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.83.

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

