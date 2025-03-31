Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.61% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $618,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after buying an additional 205,584 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $247.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $183.58 and a one year high of $351.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.84.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

See Also

