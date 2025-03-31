PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3,486.3% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,272 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 22.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 900,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,565,000 after acquiring an additional 163,774 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 147.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH opened at $44.82 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.07 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

