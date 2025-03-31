Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,344,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,258,346,000 after buying an additional 505,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,103,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,818,905,000 after buying an additional 71,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,401,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,298,000 after acquiring an additional 617,164 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $242.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.