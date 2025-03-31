PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.44% of PROG worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PROG by 162.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in PROG by 2,762.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROG

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROG Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE PRG opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PROG’s payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

