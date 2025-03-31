Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 45,918.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,626 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,418,000 after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $70.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This trade represents a 18.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $844,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,953.20. This trade represents a 25.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progress Software

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.