Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 39,784 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,948.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

