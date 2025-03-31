Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,623 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $3,087,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,440.50. This represents a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,086,028 shares in the company, valued at $112,794,868.08. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $103.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.70 and a 1 year high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

