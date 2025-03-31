Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 129,875 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.26% of Urban Edge Properties worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,962,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,187,000 after acquiring an additional 213,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,990,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,524,000 after purchasing an additional 177,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,169,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,525,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

UE stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 128.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UE. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on UE

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.