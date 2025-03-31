Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 57,900 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,946 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 214,195 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 116,819 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $6,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $12.74 on Monday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 million, a P/E ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

