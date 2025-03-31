Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,038,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $323.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $419.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.93 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

