Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,243 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in PDD by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in PDD by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDD by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nomura Securities cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

