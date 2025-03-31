Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 74.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,846,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 109.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

UCTT stock opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

