Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 211.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,597 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 2.4 %

HI stock opened at $24.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

