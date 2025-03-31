Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOTFree Report) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,692 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of Green Dot worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

In other Green Dot news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 331,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $3,492,313.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,376,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,671,334.98. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $453.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

