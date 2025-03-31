Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227,340 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of PBF Energy worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $2,862,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,984,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,550,642.76. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 651,000 shares of company stock worth $17,480,400. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

