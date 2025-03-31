Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,441,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,060,000 after acquiring an additional 35,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,619,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,161,000 after acquiring an additional 868,748 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,435,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,842,000 after acquiring an additional 130,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $80,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Equities analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Insider Activity at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares in the company, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $297,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

