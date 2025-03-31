Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.02 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $6,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,226,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,302,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nordson by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after buying an additional 177,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,138,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,762,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $196.83 and a 52 week high of $279.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.03 and its 200-day moving average is $232.12.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

