Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dayforce worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.
Dayforce Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $58.31 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAY
Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce
In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Dayforce Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
