Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Dayforce worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAY. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dayforce in the third quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dayforce by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dayforce in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Dayforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAY opened at $58.31 on Monday. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Dayforce had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dayforce Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dayforce

In related news, COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,839.26. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Dayforce Profile

(Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Recommended Stories

