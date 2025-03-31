Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.18 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of California Water Service Group worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 110,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 57,811 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE CWT opened at $48.26 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.47.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CWT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.