Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,091 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $74,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rollins in the third quarter valued at about $28,980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,046,000 after buying an additional 490,183 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,280,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,323,000 after acquiring an additional 420,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275,963 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,600.68. This trade represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.56. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $54.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

