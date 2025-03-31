Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of MarketAxess worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $216.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.57 and a 200-day moving average of $238.95.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

