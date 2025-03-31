Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,085 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average of $119.20. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $114,792.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,918,065.52. This represents a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

