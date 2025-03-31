Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7.02 Million Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 2,235.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ GH opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.50. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.81 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.15). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 59.05% and a negative return on equity of 19,157.20%. The company had revenue of $201.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.50 million. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Guardant Health

About Guardant Health

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.