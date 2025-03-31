Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 112,719 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,384,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $231,376,000 after purchasing an additional 217,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,656,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after acquiring an additional 621,243 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,471,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 282,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 361,112 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $28.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

